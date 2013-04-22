US Cash Products-Gulf Coast gasoline slips after units restart

* Gulf Coast gasoline differentials slip after refinery units restart * Chicago gasoline slips after huge rises last week * Harbor differentials mostly hold steady HOUSTON, April 22 (Reuters) - U.S. Gulf Coast gasoline differentials slipped on Monday after two refineries restarted units that were shut due to power outages, traders said. A crude distillation unit and a gasoline-making fluid catalytic cracking unit were restarted on Sunday after a transformer malfunction, according to Genscape. Three crude distillation units at Motiva Enterprises' 600,000 barrels-per-day (bpd) refinery in Port Arthur, Texas, completed post-outage restarts over the weekend. Gasoline production was cut at the Motiva refinery because of reduced hydrogen supply, but Gulf Coast cash gasoline markets shrugged off that detail. A2 CBOB differentials fell by 4.00 cents per gallon to 16.00 cents under May RBOB futures traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange, while conventional M2 gasoline slipped 3.50 cents per gallon to 11.50 cents under, traders said. Gulf distillates also slipped, by a lesser degree. Both 61- and 62-grade ultra-low sulfur diesel fell by a quarter cent per gallon to 1.50/1.00 cents under May heating oil futures. Gulf jet fuel differentials fell by the same amount to 10.75/10.25 cents under. And Gulf heating oil declined by half a cent per gallon to 16.25/15.75 cents under, traders said. In the Midwest, Chicago CBOB gasoline differentials tumbled after last week's surge of 38.00 cents a gallon on refinery buying, traders said. The differentials fell 3.00 cents a gallon to 24.00/26.00 cents over May RBOB gasoline futures. They began rising fast last Wednesday after several refineries stepped into the market, traders said, mentioning Exxon Mobil Corp and Marathon Petroleum Corp, which operate refineries in Illinois. Chicago ULSD also made gains on Monday, rising 2.50 cents a gallon to 17.00/18.00 cents over May heating oil futures. Group Three products, by contrast, were little changed -- gasoline differentials slipped 0.75 cent a gallon to 7.75/7.25 cents under May RBOB futures, while ULSD edged up 0.25 cent a gallon to 5.50/6.00 cents over May heating oil futures. Differentials held mostly steady in New York Harbor trading on Monday. F2 RBOB for April any-month delivery was talked a penny under May RBOB futures, up 0.25 cent per gallon from Friday, a trader said. In distillates, prompt ULSD was heard offered half a penny over May heating oil futures, up 0.25 cent per gallon from Friday. Prompt jet fuel was heard offered 6.50 cents under May heating oil futures, up half a penny from Friday. For more refinery news, please go to Latest day Timing NYMEX Bid Offer Change Contract U.S. GULF COAST * Scheduling A2 CBOB gasoline Cycle 23 RBOB -16.25 -15.75 -4.00 M2 conventional gasoline Cycle 23 RBOB -11.75 -11.25 -3.50 61-grade ULSD Cycle 23 HO -1.50 -1.00 -0.25 62-grade ULSD Cycle 23 HO -1.50 -1.00 -0.25 54-grade jet fuel * Cycle 23 HO -10.75 -10.25 -0.25 Heating oil Cycle 24 HO -16.25 -15.75 -0.50 NEW YORK HARBOR M2 conventional gasoline Prompt RBOB -8.00 -6.00 0.00 Any-Month RBOB -8.00 -6.00 1.00 F2 RBOB Prompt RBOB -2.25 -1.75 0.25 Any-Month RBOB -1.25 -0.75 0.00 ULSD Prompt HO 0.00 0.50 0.25 Any-Month HO 0.00 0.50 0.25 Heating oil Prompt HO -17.75 -17.25 0.00 Any-Month HO -17.25 -16.75 0.00 Jet fuel Prompt HO -7.00 -6.50 0.50 Any-Month HO -7.00 -6.50 0.00 MIDWEST Chicago CBOB gasoline Cycle 3 RBOB 24.00 26.00 -3.00 Chicago ULSD Cycle 3 HO 17.00 18.00 2.50 Group Three gasoline RBOB -7.75 -7.25 -0.75 Group Three ULSD HO 5.50 6.00 0.25