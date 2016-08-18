FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Massachusetts high court knocks down gas pipeline funding plan
August 18, 2016 / 10:16 PM / a year ago

Massachusetts high court knocks down gas pipeline funding plan

David Bailey

1 Min Read

Aug 18 -

Massachusetts' top court has ruled the state's utilities regulator lacked authority to approve long-term contracts that would pass along to consumers the costs of new natural gas pipeline construction.

The action by the state Department of Public Utilities would re-expose ratepayers to financial risks from which state lawmakers have sought to protect them, the Massachusetts Supreme Judicial Court said in a decision issued on Wednesday.

