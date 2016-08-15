D.C. Circuit upholds citations against Michigan mine

A U.S. appeals court on Friday upheld safety citations at a Michigan mine, finding federal regulators properly determined power cables and extension cords should be considered part of electrical equipment grounding systems and subject to mandatory testing.

Tilden Mining Company had petitioned the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit over citations it received at a Michigan iron ore mine for failing to perform tests on emergency lighting and welding equipment and extension cords.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2b8KM8k