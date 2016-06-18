Minnesota power import ban violates federal law - 8th Circuit

A U.S. appeals court has upheld a permanent injunction blocking part of a Minnesota clean energy law that restricts utilities from importing electricity generated by new coal-fired plants or entering into long-term power purchase agreements that increase pollution.

The 8th Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals panel affirmed a U.S. District judge’s ruling in favor of challenges to the 2007 law brought by North Dakota and electrical cooperatives operating across several states that provide power to rural and municipal utilities in Minnesota.

