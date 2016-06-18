FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Minnesota power import ban violates federal law - 8th Circuit
Sections
Be wary of coin offerings, China industry body warns
Future of Money
Be wary of coin offerings, China industry body warns
Crude falls as flooding from Harvey roils U.S. oil industry
Energy & Environment
Crude falls as flooding from Harvey roils U.S. oil industry
Samsung secures self-driving car permit in California
TECHNOLOGY
Samsung secures self-driving car permit in California
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Westlaw News
June 18, 2016 / 12:01 AM / a year ago

Minnesota power import ban violates federal law - 8th Circuit

David Bailey

1 Min Read

A U.S. appeals court has upheld a permanent injunction blocking part of a Minnesota clean energy law that restricts utilities from importing electricity generated by new coal-fired plants or entering into long-term power purchase agreements that increase pollution.

The 8th Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals panel affirmed a U.S. District judge’s ruling in favor of challenges to the 2007 law brought by North Dakota and electrical cooperatives operating across several states that provide power to rural and municipal utilities in Minnesota.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1XuNUy0

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.