The Environmental Protection Agency must take into account job losses and shifts when evaluating the impact of its regulations on the coal industry, a federal judge has ruled.

U.S. District Judge John Preston Bailey in West Virginia ruled on Monday the EPA has a nondiscretionary duty under the Clean Air Act to perform ongoing evaluations of potential job losses and had failed to do so.

