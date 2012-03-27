FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Japan Feb petchem naphtha imports fall 23 pct y/y
#Energy
March 27, 2012 / 11:01 AM / in 6 years

Japan Feb petchem naphtha imports fall 23 pct y/y

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 27 (Reuters) - Japan's naphtha imports for the
petrochemical sector fell 23 percent in February from the same
month a year ago, government figures showed on Tuesday.	
    Imports of naphtha for ethylene production totalled 1.11
million tonnes last month, down from 1.43 million tonnes in the
same month a year earlier, the Ministry of Economy, Trade and
Industry said. 	
    Following is a table of naphtha import volume and prices in
U.S. dollars per tonne and yen per kl in parenthesis.	
    	
    	
                      Name             Jan             Feb
 Total import (kilolitres)      1,404,823       1,628,477 
     Total import (tonnes)        961,199       1,105,943 
    Total import value ($)    877,311,348   1,044,981,042 
                   $/Tonne          912.7           944.9 
     Currency rate (yen/$)           77.3            77.1 
            Yen/kilolitre          48,295          49,477 
  	
	
 (Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; editing by James Jukwey)

