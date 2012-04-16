Japan March petchem naphtha imports fall 26 pct y/y

TOKYO, April 17 (Reuters) - Japan's naphtha imports for the petrochemical sector fell 26 percent in March from the same month a year earlier, government figures showed on Tuesday. Imports of naphtha for ethylene production totalled 884,000 tonnes last month, down from 1.19 million tonnes in the same month a year earlier, the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry said. Following is a table of naphtha import volumes: Name Feb March Total import (kilolitres) 1,628,477 1,290,679 Total import (tonnes) 1,105,943 883,666 Total import value ($) 1,044,981,042 892,047,195 $/Tonne 944.9 1,009.5 Currency rate (yen/$) 77.1 81.0 Yen/kilolitre 49,477 56,012 (Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Chris Gallagher)