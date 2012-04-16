FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Japan March petchem naphtha imports fall 26 pct y/y
Sections
Featured
In blocking arms to Yemen, Saudi Arabia squeezes a starving population
Yemen
In blocking arms to Yemen, Saudi Arabia squeezes a starving population
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Wildfires kill 17 in California
U.S.
Wildfires kill 17 in California
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Energy
April 16, 2012 / 11:36 PM / in 5 years

Japan March petchem naphtha imports fall 26 pct y/y

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, April 17 (Reuters) - Japan's naphtha imports for the
petrochemical sector fell 26 percent in March from the same
month a year earlier, government figures showed on Tuesday.	
    Imports of naphtha for ethylene production totalled 884,000
tonnes last month, down from 1.19 million tonnes in the same
month a year earlier, the Ministry of Economy, Trade and
Industry said.	
    Following is a table of naphtha import volumes:	
                      Name             Feb           March
 Total import (kilolitres)       1,628,477       1,290,679
     Total import (tonnes)       1,105,943         883,666
    Total import value ($)   1,044,981,042     892,047,195
                   $/Tonne           944.9         1,009.5
     Currency rate (yen/$)            77.1            81.0
            Yen/kilolitre           49,477          56,012
    	
	
 (Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Chris Gallagher)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.