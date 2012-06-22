FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Japan May petchem naphtha imports fall 10 pct y/y
June 22, 2012 / 6:56 AM / in 5 years

Japan May petchem naphtha imports fall 10 pct y/y

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, June 22 (Reuters) - Japan's naphtha imports for the
petrochemical sector fell 10 percent in May from the same month
a year earlier, government figures showed on Friday.
    Imports of naphtha for ethylene production totalled 1.01
million tonnes last month, down from 1.12 million tonnes in the
same month a year earlier, the Ministry of Economy, Trade and
Industry said.
    Following is a table of naphtha import volume.
    
                      Name           April             May
 Total import (kilolitres)       1,437,375       1,466,258
     Total import (tonnes)         979,167       1,006,919
    Total import value ($)   1,067,865,747   1,057,300,457
                   $/Tonne         1,090.6         1,050.0
     Currency rate (yen/$)            82.3            80.4
            Yen/kilolitre           61,152          57,998
 
 (Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Himani Sarkar)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
