Japan May petchem naphtha imports fall 10 pct y/y

TOKYO, June 22 (Reuters) - Japan's naphtha imports for the petrochemical sector fell 10 percent in May from the same month a year earlier, government figures showed on Friday. Imports of naphtha for ethylene production totalled 1.01 million tonnes last month, down from 1.12 million tonnes in the same month a year earlier, the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry said. Following is a table of naphtha import volume. Name April May Total import (kilolitres) 1,437,375 1,466,258 Total import (tonnes) 979,167 1,006,919 Total import value ($) 1,067,865,747 1,057,300,457 $/Tonne 1,090.6 1,050.0 Currency rate (yen/$) 82.3 80.4 Yen/kilolitre 61,152 57,998 (Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Himani Sarkar)