Japan Sept petchem naphtha imports rise 11 pct y/y

TOKYO, Oct 15 (Reuters) - Japan's naphtha imports for the petrochemical sector rose 11 percent in September from the same month a year ago, government figures showed on Monday. Imports of naphtha for ethylene production totalled 1.18 million tonnes last month, up from 1.06 million tonnes in the same month a year ago, the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry said. Following is a table of naphtha import volume. Name August Sept Total import (kilolitres) 1,714,310 1,722,658 Total import (tonnes) 1,168,473 1,179,004 Total import value ($) 987,171,984 1,004,151,581 $/Tonne 844.8 851.7 Currency rate (yen/$) 78.5 78.5 Yen/kilolitre 45,198 45,781 (Reporting by Risa Maeda; editing by James Jukwey)