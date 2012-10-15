FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Japan Sept petchem naphtha imports rise 11 pct y/y
#Energy
October 15, 2012 / 11:36 AM / in 5 years

Japan Sept petchem naphtha imports rise 11 pct y/y

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Oct 15 (Reuters) - Japan's naphtha imports for the
petrochemical sector rose 11 percent in September from the same
month a year ago, government figures showed on Monday.
    Imports of naphtha for ethylene production totalled 1.18
million tonnes last month, up from 1.06 million tonnes in the
same month a year ago, the Ministry of Economy, Trade and
Industry said.
    Following is a table of naphtha import volume.
    
                      Name          August           Sept 
 Total import (kilolitres)       1,714,310       1,722,658
     Total import (tonnes)       1,168,473       1,179,004
    Total import value ($)     987,171,984   1,004,151,581
                   $/Tonne           844.8           851.7
     Currency rate (yen/$)            78.5            78.5
            Yen/kilolitre           45,198          45,781
 
 (Reporting by Risa Maeda; editing by James Jukwey)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
