Japan April petchem naphtha imports fall 22 pct y/y
#Energy
May 16, 2012 / 11:51 PM / 5 years ago

Japan April petchem naphtha imports fall 22 pct y/y

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, May 17 (Reuters) - Japan's naphtha imports for the
petrochemical sector fell 22 percent in April from the same
month a year earlier, a Reuters calculation based on government
figures showed on Thursday.	
    Imports of naphtha for ethylene production totalled 0.98
million tonnes last month, down from 1.25 million tonnes in the
same month a year earlier, the Ministry of Economy, Trade and
Industry said.	
    Following is a table of naphtha import volume.	
    	
                      Name           March           April
 Total import (kilolitres)       1,290,679       1,437,375
     Total import (tonnes)         883,666         979,167
    Total import value ($)     892,047,195   1,067,865,747
                   $/Tonne         1,009.5         1,090.6
     Currency rate (yen/$)            81.0            82.3
            Yen/kilolitre           56,012          61,152
    	
	
 (Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by John Mair)

