TABLE-Japan ethylene production capacity drops slightly in Dec

TOKYO, May 28 (Reuters) - Japan's ethylene production capacity fell 0.1 percent to 7.21 million tonnes per year at the end of December 2011 from a year before, trade ministry data showed on Monday. The main capacity data is calculated on the assumption that naphtha crackers undergo scheduled maintenance each year, although estimates for the year based on no planned maintenance being carried out were also given. The below describes manufacturers' ethylene production capacity per year, according to the data. Units are in 1,000 tonnes per year. The manufacturers include oil refiners Idemitsu Kosan Co and JX Nippon Oil & Energy, and Osaka Petrochemical Industries Ltd, a wholly owned unit of Mitsui Chemicals. Keiyo Ethylene is owned 55 percent by Maruzen Petrochemical Co and 22.5 percent each by Mitsui Chemicals and Sumitomo Chemical Co. Sanyo Petrochemical Co, a unit of Asahi Kasei Corp group, was absorbed by Asahi Kasei Chemicals Corp on April 1, 2011. Tonen Chemical Corp is wholly owned by TonenGeneral Sekiyu group. Others are Showa Denko, Sumitomo Chemical, Tosoh Corp and Mitsubishi Chemical. Company End of Dec. 2010 End of Dec. 2011 End of Dec. 2011 Name With maintenance With maintenance No maintenance Idemitsu Kosan 997 997 1,101 Osaka Petchem 455 455 500 Keiyo Ethylene 690 690 768 Sanyo Petchem 443 0 0 Asahi Kasei Chemicals 0 443 504 Showa Denko 615 615 691 JX Nippon Oil 404 404 443 Sumitomo Chemical 380 380 415 Tosoh 493 493 527 Tonen Chemical 491 491 540 Maruzen Petchem 480 480 525 Mitsui Chemicals 553 553 612 Mitsubishi Chemical 1,215 1,209 1,374 Total 7,216 7,210 8,000 (Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Anand Basu)