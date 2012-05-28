FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TABLE-Japan ethylene production capacity drops slightly in Dec
Sections
Featured
Emerging market tech boom gives fund managers a headache
Exchange-traded Funds
Emerging market tech boom gives fund managers a headache
U.S. mail carriers emerge as heroes in Puerto Rico recovery
Puerto Rico
U.S. mail carriers emerge as heroes in Puerto Rico recovery
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
Commentary
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Asia
May 28, 2012 / 7:51 AM / in 5 years

TABLE-Japan ethylene production capacity drops slightly in Dec

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

TOKYO, May 28 (Reuters) - Japan's ethylene production capacity fell 0.1
percent to 7.21 million tonnes per year at the end of December 2011 from a year
before, trade ministry data showed on Monday.	
    The main capacity data is calculated on the assumption that naphtha crackers
undergo scheduled maintenance each year, although estimates for the year based
on no planned maintenance being carried out were also given.	
    The below describes manufacturers' ethylene production capacity per year,
according to the data. Units are in 1,000 tonnes per year.	
    The manufacturers include oil refiners Idemitsu Kosan Co and JX
Nippon Oil & Energy, and Osaka Petrochemical Industries Ltd, a wholly
owned unit of Mitsui Chemicals.	
    Keiyo Ethylene is owned 55 percent by Maruzen Petrochemical Co and 22.5
percent each by Mitsui Chemicals and Sumitomo Chemical Co. Sanyo
Petrochemical Co, a unit of Asahi Kasei Corp group, was absorbed by
Asahi Kasei Chemicals Corp on April 1, 2011.	
    Tonen Chemical Corp is wholly owned by TonenGeneral Sekiyu group.
Others are Showa Denko, Sumitomo Chemical, Tosoh Corp 
and Mitsubishi Chemical.	
    	
               Company  End of Dec. 2010  End of Dec. 2011  End of Dec. 2011
                  Name  With maintenance  With maintenance    No maintenance
        Idemitsu Kosan               997               997             1,101
         Osaka Petchem               455               455               500
        Keiyo Ethylene               690               690               768
         Sanyo Petchem               443                 0                 0
 Asahi Kasei Chemicals                 0               443               504
           Showa Denko               615               615               691
         JX Nippon Oil               404               404               443
     Sumitomo Chemical               380               380               415
                 Tosoh               493               493               527
        Tonen Chemical               491               491               540
       Maruzen Petchem               480               480               525
      Mitsui Chemicals               553               553               612
   Mitsubishi Chemical             1,215             1,209             1,374
                 Total             7,216             7,210             8,000
 	
    	
	
 (Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Anand Basu)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.