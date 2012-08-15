FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Japan July petchem naphtha imports rise 0.2 pct y/y
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Energy
August 15, 2012 / 11:06 PM / in 5 years

Japan July petchem naphtha imports rise 0.2 pct y/y

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Aug 16 (Reuters) - Japan's naphtha imports for the
petrochemical sector rose 0.2 percent in July from the same
month a year earlier, government figures showed on Thursday.
    Imports of naphtha for ethylene production totalled 1.24
million tonnes last month, compared with 1.23 million tonnes in
the same month a year earlier, the Ministry of Economy, Trade
and Industry said.
    Following is a table of naphtha import volume.
    
                      Name            June            July
 Total import (kilolitres)       1,450,995       1,808,752
     Total import (tonnes)         988,504       1,237,699
    Total import value ($)     961,193,604   1,076,207,631
                   $/Tonne           972.4           869.5
     Currency rate (yen/$)            79.3            79.5
            Yen/kilolitre           52,525          47,312
 
 (Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; editing by Jim Marshall)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.