Japan August petchem naphtha imports fall 23 pct y/y

TOKYO, Sept 27 (Reuters) - Japan's naphtha imports for the petrochemical sector fell 23 percent in August from the same month a year earlier, government figures showed on Thursday. Imports of naphtha for ethylene production totalled 1.17 million tonnes last month, down from 1.51 million tonnes in the same month a year earlier, the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry said. Following is a table of naphtha import volume. Name July August Total import (kilolitres) 1,808,752 1,714,310 Total import (tonnes) 1,237,699 1,168,473 Total import value ($) 1,076,207,631 987,171,984 $/Tonne 869.5 844.8 Currency rate (yen/$) 79.5 78.5 Yen/kilolitre 47,316 45,188 (Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori)