Japan August petchem naphtha imports fall 23 pct y/y
#Energy
September 27, 2012 / 7:36 AM / 5 years ago

Japan August petchem naphtha imports fall 23 pct y/y

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Sept 27 (Reuters) - Japan's naphtha imports for the
petrochemical sector fell 23 percent in August from the same
month a year earlier, government figures showed on Thursday.
    Imports of naphtha for ethylene production totalled 1.17
million tonnes last month, down from 1.51 million tonnes in the
same month a year earlier, the Ministry of Economy, Trade and
Industry said.
    Following is a table of naphtha import volume.
    
                      Name            July          August
 Total import (kilolitres)       1,808,752       1,714,310
     Total import (tonnes)       1,237,699       1,168,473
    Total import value ($)   1,076,207,631     987,171,984
                   $/Tonne           869.5           844.8
     Currency rate (yen/$)            79.5            78.5
            Yen/kilolitre           47,316          45,188
    
    

 (Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
