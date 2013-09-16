FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Colorado Interstate Gas declares force majeure due to flooding
September 16, 2013

Colorado Interstate Gas declares force majeure due to flooding

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Sept 16 (Reuters) - El Paso Pipeline Partners’ Colorado Interstate Gas (CIG) unit on Monday declared force majeure on a natural gas lateral pipeline due to recent flooding in the state.

CIG said in a website posting that the flooding had exposed some facilities on the lateral leading to its Young Storage site.

CIG operates a 4,300 mile pipeline system that transports natural gas from production areas in the Rocky Mountains and the Anadarko Basin to customers in Colorado and Wyoming and to other Midwest, Southwest and western states.

