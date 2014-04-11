FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
FERC approves Equitrans Pennsylvania natgas compressor project
#Market News
April 11, 2014 / 5:09 PM / 3 years ago

FERC approves Equitrans Pennsylvania natgas compressor project

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

April 11 (Reuters) - U.S. energy regulators on Friday approved Equitrans LP’s plan to add a compressor in Pennsylvania that will enable the company to transport more gas from the Marcellus shale formation to markets in the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic.

Equitrans wants to build the new compressor at its existing Jefferson station in Greene County to provide about 600 million cubic feet per day (MMcfd) of additional capacity on its Sunrise gas pipeline system, the company told the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission in a filing.

That is almost 1 percent of the gas consumed on average each day in the United States.

The company said the new compressor will cost about $30.8 million to build. It previously said the project is expected to enter service in September 2014.

Officials at Equitrans, a unit of EQT Midstream Partners LP , were not immediately available for comment.

Equitrans’ Mainline and Sunrise transmission systems are located in northern West Virginia and southwestern Pennsylvania.

EQT Midstream owns and operates interstate and gathering pipelines in the Appalachian basin. EQT Midstream is a partnership formed by Pittsburgh-based natural gas producer EQT Corp. (Reporting by Scott DiSavino; Editing by Grant McCool)

