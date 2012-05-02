FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TABLE-U.S. Henry Hub natural gas price history
Sections
Featured
In blocking arms to Yemen, Saudi Arabia squeezes a starving population
Yemen
In blocking arms to Yemen, Saudi Arabia squeezes a starving population
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Dry weather could propel California wildfires that killed 17
U.S.
Dry weather could propel California wildfires that killed 17
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 2, 2012 / 2:15 PM / 5 years ago

TABLE-U.S. Henry Hub natural gas price history

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

NEW YORK, May 2 (Reuters) - The following are spot natural
gas prices at Henry Hub , the benchmark NYMEX delivery
point in Louisiana, derived from Reuters daily data. Prices are
delivered-to-pipeline monthly averages in $ per million British
thermal units. 	
 	
        JAN     FEB     MAR     APR     MAY    JUNE       	
------------------------------------------------------------- 	
2012   2.70    2.56    2.27    2.06  (*May index 2.03) 	
2011   4.37    4.22    3.86    4.24    4.35    4.46       	
2010   5.78    5.31    4.56    3.99    4.21    4.51       	
2009   5.64    4.53    4.03    3.56    3.62    3.68       	
2008   7.68    8.37    9.19    9.81   11.35   12.30       	
2007   6.22    7.64    7.33    7.61    7.56    7.48       	
2006   9.93    8.12    6.98    7.19    6.70    6.03       	
2005   6.14    6.22    6.67    7.24    6.60    7.04       	
2004   6.16    5.55    5.30    5.56    6.17    6.41       	
2003   5.18    6.58    7.30    5.16    5.55    5.92       	
2002   2.45    2.20    2.76    3.42    3.49    3.33       	
2001   9.17    5.81    5.14    5.28    4.43    3.73       	
2000   2.38    2.64    2.72    2.95    3.30    4.33       	
1999   1.80    1.79    1.73    2.03    2.30    2.29       	
1998   2.18    2.13    2.25    2.44    2.21    2.10       	
1997   3.83    2.53    1.85    1.93    2.23    2.27       	
1996   3.14    4.06    3.05    2.37    2.21    2.42       	
1995   1.61    1.46    1.50    1.59    1.65    1.66       	
1994   2.32    2.73    2.25    2.04    2.00    1.89       	
1993   2.00    1.71    2.01    2.27    2.33    2.04       	
1992   1.46    1.14    1.25    1.44    1.55    1.65       	
1991   1.68    1.36    1.34    1.33    1.32    1.25       	
1990   2.43    1.92    1.55    1.50    1.50    1.50       	
1989   ----    1.70    1.50    1.53    1.66    1.69       	
 	
       JULY     AUG    SEPT     OCT     NOV     DEC   YR.AVG 	
2012      	
2011   4.42    4.22    3.88    3.67    3.35    3.17    4.02 	
2010   4.68    4.54    3.88    3.64    3.54    4.24    4.41 	
2009   3.62    3.27    2.88    3.99    4.00    5.04    3.99 	
2008  11.84    8.72    7.99    7.07    6.60    6.29    8.93 	
2007   6.51    6.19    5.85    6.61    7.24    7.14    6.95 	
2006   5.95    7.25    5.83    5.13    7.33    7.36    6.98 	
2005   7.38    8.65   11.51   14.09   11.96   12.26    8.81 	
2004   6.16    5.74    5.15    6.30    6.76    7.08    6.03 	
2003   5.13    4.86    4.78    4.62    4.51    5.54    5.43 	
2002   3.12    3.03    3.41    4.00    4.10    4.47    3.32 	
2001   3.14    3.04    2.25    2.15    2.67    2.40    4.10 	
2000   4.18    4.13    4.91    5.18    5.13    7.74    4.13 	
1999   2.29    2.72    2.69    2.68    2.65    2.28    2.27 	
1998   2.28    1.91    1.86    1.98    2.09    1.90    2.11 	
1997   2.19    2.36    2.72    3.13    3.13    2.42    2.55 	
1996   2.60    2.15    1.80    2.12    2.97    3.89    2.73 	
1995   1.47    1.50    1.63    1.73    1.92    2.42    1.68 	
1994   1.99    1.72    1.51    1.45    1.62    1.70    1.94 	
1993   2.03    2.24    2.29    2.03    2.21    2.21    2.11 	
1992   1.64    1.93    2.01    2.56    2.31    2.28    1.77 	
1991   1.17    1.26    1.47    1.69    1.84    1.90    1.47 	
1990   1.43    1.37    1.45    1.62    2.12    2.23    1.72 	
1989   1.66    1.59    1.52    1.60    1.89    2.22    N/A 	
 	
    * Forward monthly Henry Hub index provided by SNL 	
 	
    For a list of daily U.S. spot natural gas cash prices,
including Henry Hub, double click on .

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.