FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TABLE-U.S. Henry Hub natural gas price history
Sections
Featured
Yahoo’s corpse keeps festering at Verizon
Breakingviews
Yahoo’s corpse keeps festering at Verizon
Republicans begin tax push, Fed officials warn danger ahead
Politics
Republicans begin tax push, Fed officials warn danger ahead
Fly fast, and electric
Energy & Environment
Fly fast, and electric
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Industry, Materials and Utilities
October 2, 2012 / 5:16 PM / in 5 years

TABLE-U.S. Henry Hub natural gas price history

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

NEW YORK, Oct 2 (Reuters) - The following are spot natural
gas prices at Henry Hub NG-W-HH, the benchmark NYMEX delivery
point in Louisiana, derived from Reuters daily data. Prices are
delivered-to-pipeline monthly averages in $ per million British
thermal units. 
 
        JAN     FEB     MAR     APR     MAY    JUNE       
------------------------------------------------------------- 
2012   2.70    2.56    2.27    2.06    2.43    2.46
2011   4.37    4.22    3.86    4.24    4.35    4.46       
2010   5.78    5.31    4.56    3.99    4.21    4.51       
2009   5.64    4.53    4.03    3.56    3.62    3.68       
2008   7.68    8.37    9.19    9.81   11.35   12.30       
2007   6.22    7.64    7.33    7.61    7.56    7.48       
2006   9.93    8.12    6.98    7.19    6.70    6.03       
2005   6.14    6.22    6.67    7.24    6.60    7.04       
2004   6.16    5.55    5.30    5.56    6.17    6.41       
2003   5.18    6.58    7.30    5.16    5.55    5.92       
2002   2.45    2.20    2.76    3.42    3.49    3.33       
2001   9.17    5.81    5.14    5.28    4.43    3.73       
2000   2.38    2.64    2.72    2.95    3.30    4.33       
1999   1.80    1.79    1.73    2.03    2.30    2.29       
1998   2.18    2.13    2.25    2.44    2.21    2.10       
1997   3.83    2.53    1.85    1.93    2.23    2.27       
1996   3.14    4.06    3.05    2.37    2.21    2.42       
1995   1.61    1.46    1.50    1.59    1.65    1.66       
1994   2.32    2.73    2.25    2.04    2.00    1.89       
1993   2.00    1.71    2.01    2.27    2.33    2.04       
1992   1.46    1.14    1.25    1.44    1.55    1.65       
1991   1.68    1.36    1.34    1.33    1.32    1.25       
1990   2.43    1.92    1.55    1.50    1.50    1.50       
1989   ----    1.70    1.50    1.53    1.66    1.69       
 
       JULY     AUG    SEPT     OCT     NOV     DEC   YR.AVG 
2012   2.84    2.93    2.73  (*Oct index 3.03)    
2011   4.42    4.22    3.88    3.67    3.35    3.17    4.02 
2010   4.68    4.54    3.88    3.64    3.54    4.24    4.41 
2009   3.62    3.27    2.88    3.99    4.00    5.04    3.99 
2008  11.84    8.72    7.99    7.07    6.60    6.29    8.93 
2007   6.51    6.19    5.85    6.61    7.24    7.14    6.95 
2006   5.95    7.25    5.83    5.13    7.33    7.36    6.98 
2005   7.38    8.65   11.51   14.09   11.96   12.26    8.81 
2004   6.16    5.74    5.15    6.30    6.76    7.08    6.03 
2003   5.13    4.86    4.78    4.62    4.51    5.54    5.43 
2002   3.12    3.03    3.41    4.00    4.10    4.47    3.32 
2001   3.14    3.04    2.25    2.15    2.67    2.40    4.10 
2000   4.18    4.13    4.91    5.18    5.13    7.74    4.13 
1999   2.29    2.72    2.69    2.68    2.65    2.28    2.27 
1998   2.28    1.91    1.86    1.98    2.09    1.90    2.11 
1997   2.19    2.36    2.72    3.13    3.13    2.42    2.55 
1996   2.60    2.15    1.80    2.12    2.97    3.89    2.73 
1995   1.47    1.50    1.63    1.73    1.92    2.42    1.68 
1994   1.99    1.72    1.51    1.45    1.62    1.70    1.94 
1993   2.03    2.24    2.29    2.03    2.21    2.21    2.11 
1992   1.64    1.93    2.01    2.56    2.31    2.28    1.77 
1991   1.17    1.26    1.47    1.69    1.84    1.90    1.47 
1990   1.43    1.37    1.45    1.62    2.12    2.23    1.72 
1989   1.66    1.59    1.52    1.60    1.89    2.22    N/A 
 
    * Forward monthly Henry Hub index provided by SNL gas
bidweek.
 
    For a list of daily U.S. spot natural gas cash prices,
including Henry Hub, double click on <0#NG-US>. 

 (Reporting By Joe Silha)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.