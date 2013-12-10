FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Cold boosts U.S. Northeast natgas prices to 10-month highs
December 10, 2013 / 5:41 PM / 4 years ago

Cold boosts U.S. Northeast natgas prices to 10-month highs

Eileen Houlihan

2 Min Read

NEW YORK, Dec 10 (Reuters) - Cold, wintry weather in the U.S. Northeast lifted regional natural gas prices to their highest levels since last winter, traders said on Tuesday.

Data from the IntercontinentalExchange showed gas for next-day delivery on the Transco pipeline at the New York citygate E-TSCO6NY-IDX rose more than $3 on the day to an average near $8.60 per million British thermal units, its highest price since February.

Last winter, New York gas prices jumped briefly to a five-year high of $38 during an extreme cold blast, Reuters data showed.

Gas on the Algonquin natural gas system in New England E-ALGCIT-IDX also rose more than $3 to an average near $21. Last winter Algonquin prices topped out at over $34 during a cold spell in late January, data showed.

The gains came despite new pipeline capacity that began service in the Northeast in early November, bringing previously stranded gas from the Marcellus Shale to market. Traders had expected the new supply to help temper volatility in regional gas prices this year.

Temperatures are expected to drop lower this week, with high temperatures in both New York City and Boston topping out in the low-30s Fahrenheit on Wednesday and only the low- to mid-20s Farenheit on Thursday, according to the Weather Channel’s weather.com.

Private forecaster MDA Weather Services called for ongoing cold from the Central U.S. to the East in its one- to five-day outlook, with colder weather continuing throughout the eastern half of the country in the six- to 10-day forecast.

Reporting by Eileen Houlihan; Editing by Bernard Orr

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
