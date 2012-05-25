UPDATE 1-US natgas drilling rig count falls; oil at record high

* Natgas rig count falls by six to 594

* Oil rigs up one to new 25-yr high

NEW YORK, May 25 (Reuters) - The U.S. natural gas drilling rig count resumed its sharp decline this week as energy companies continued to slow activity in the face of low gas prices, data from oil services firm Baker Hughes showed on Friday.

The gas-directed rig count fell by six to 594, after rising last week for the first time in a month, according to the data.

The number of rigs is still down by more than a third from a peak of 936 rigs last October, after one of the warmest winters on record caused stockpiles to swell and pushed gas prices to 10-year lows.

Gas drilling has become largely uneconomical with prices at this level, forcing drillers to move rigs to more lucrative oil plays. The oil rig count rose by one to a new 25-year high of 1,383 this week, according to Baker Hughes.

Horizontal rigs, the type most often used to extract oil or gas from shale, fell by two to 1,191 after hitting an all time high last week.

Some analysts have suggested that 600 natural gas rigs are about enough to prevent gas storage from overflowing this summer. Baker Hughes forecasts show the number of rigs drilling for natural gas in the United States will be 534 at the end of this year, down 275 from a year earlier.

Other analysts argue that still deeper cuts will be needed unless the unusually hot weather stokes utility demand.

This month, the U.S. Energy Information Administration slightly trimmed its estimate for marketed gas production growth in 2012. It sees output at a record high of 69.14 bcf per day, which would be the second straight yearly record.

The rapid drop in dry gas drilling over the last seven months has raised expectations that producers are finally getting serious about stemming the flood of record gas supplies, although rising output from shale has kept production growing.

Front-month gas futures were little changed after the data came out, down more than 4 percent at $2.538 per mmBtu. They hit a 10-year low of $1.90 on March 20, a level that makes most dry gas drilling uneconomic.

Meanwhile, oil drilling continues to rise. There were 44 percent more rigs drilling for oil in the United States this week than a year earlier, when only 958 oil rigs were operational.