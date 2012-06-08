UPDATE 1-US natgas drilling rig count hits new 13-year low

* Gas-directed rig count falls to lowest since Sept. 1999 * Horizontal rig count falls for third straight week * Oil drilling rigs climb to new 25-year high (Adds oil, horizontal rig data, price reaction, background) NEW YORK, June 8 (Reuters) - The number of rigs drilling for natural gas in the United States dropped this week to the lowest level in nearly 13 years as low gas prices continued to prompt producers to slow dry gas operations. The gas-directed rig count fell by 23 to 565, its sixth drop in seven weeks and the lowest since September 1999 when there were 561 gas rigs operating, data from Houston-based oil services firm Baker Hughes showed on Friday. The nearly steady drop in dry gas drilling over the last eight months -- the gas rig count is down 40 percent since peaking at 936 in October -- has raised expectations that producers were finally getting serious about stemming the flood of record gas supplies. (Graphic: r.reuters.com/dyb62s) But rising output from shale has made it difficult to slow dry gas production. Baker Hughes also reported that horizontal rigs, the type often used to extract oil or gas from shale, fell for a third straight week, dropping six to 1,177. But the count is still just below the all-time high of 1,193 set three weeks ago. Dry gas drilling has become largely uneconomical at current prices, but drillers have moved rigs to more lucrative shale oil and shale gas liquid plays which still produce plenty of associated gas that ends up in the market after processing. OIL DRILLING HITS NEW HIGH The oil-directed rig count climbed this week to a new 25-year high, up 28 to 1,414 rigs, Baker Hughes data showed. That is 46 percent higher than a year earlier, when only 969 rigs were drilling for oil. GAS PRODUCTION SLOWS, STILL NEAR RECORD HIGHS Recent declines in dry gas drilling and planned output cuts by several key producers finally seem to be taking a toll on gas production. U.S. Energy Information Administration data last week showed gross gas production in March fell for a second straight month. Output hit a record high of 72.74 bcf per day in January, but three declines in the last four monthly reports have stirred talk that low prices were finally forcing more producers to slow production. But analysts have said that the cuts so far were not enough to reduce supplies significantly, noting production in 2012 was expected to set a record high for a second straight year. Baker Hughes forecasts show the number of rigs drilling for natural gas in the United States will be at 534 by the end of 2012, down 275 for the year. The rig data did little to lift gas futures prices. Front-month natural gas futures on the New York Mercantile Exchange, which were up 2.4 cents at $2.298 per mmBtu just before the Baker Hughes data was released at 1 p.m. EDT (1700 GMT), edged up slightly to $2.32 area after the report. (Reporting By Joe Silha and Selam Gebrekidan; Editing by Phil Berlowitz)