UPDATE 1-Low natgas prices drive US gas rig count to new 13-yr low
#Industry, Materials and Utilities
June 15, 2012 / 6:01 PM / 5 years ago

UPDATE 1-Low natgas prices drive US gas rig count to new 13-yr low

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

* Gas-directed rig count falls to lowest since Sept. 1999
    * Horizontal rig count drops for fourth straight week
    * Oil drilling rigs slip 9 after 25-year high last week

 (Adds oil, horizontal rig data, price reaction, background)	
    NEW YORK, June 15 (Reuters) - The U.S. natural gas drilling
rig count fell this week to its lowest level in nearly 13 years
as low gas prices continued to squeeze producer margins and
force some to slow dry gas operations.	
    The gas-directed rig count fell by three to 562, its seventh
drop in eight weeks and the lowest since September 1999 when
there were 561 gas rigs operating, data from Houston-based oil
services firm Baker Hughes showed on Friday.	
    The nearly steady drop in dry gas drilling over the last
eight months -- the gas rig count is down 40 percent since
peaking last year at 936 in October -- has raised expectations
that producers were finally getting serious about stemming the
flood of record gas supplies.	
    (Graphic: r.reuters.com/dyb62s)	
    Baker Hughes also reported that horizontal rigs, the type
often used to extract oil or gas from shale, fell for a fourth
straight week, dropping 15 to 1,162. While the count has
declined recently, it is still not far below the all-time high
of 1,193 set four weeks ago.	
    Dry gas drilling has become largely uneconomical at current
prices, but drillers have moved rigs to more lucrative shale oil
and shale gas liquid plays which still produce plenty of
associated gas that ends up in the market after processing.	
    Rising output from shale has made it difficult to slow
overall dry gas production.	
   	
    O IL DRILLING HITS NEW HIGH	
    The oil-directed rig count fell by nine this week to 1,405,
retreating from the 25-year high it posted last week, Baker
Hughes data showed.
    Despite the decline, there were 42.7 percent more rigs
drilling for oil this week, compared to last year when only 984
oil-drilling rigs were operational.	
    	
    GAS PRODUCTION SLOWS, STILL NEAR RECORD HIGHS	
    Steady declines in dry gas drilling and planned output cuts
by several key producers finally seems to be slowing output.	
    Recent U.S. Energy Information Administration data showed
gross gas production in March fell for a second straight month.
Output hit a record high of 72.74 bcf per day in January but has
declined in three of the last four monthly reports.	
    Analysts, however, have said that cuts so far are not enough
to reduce supplies significantly, noting production in 2012 was
expected to set a record high for a second straight year.	
    On Tuesday, the EIA trimmed its estimates for growth of
domestic natural gas production this year to 3.4 percent, while
demand will grow by 4.1 percent. 	
    The Baker Hughes report had little impact on gas prices.	
    Front-month natural gas futures on the New York Mercantile
Exchange, which were down 1.5 cents at $2.48 per mmBtu
just before the Baker Hughes data was released, slipped slightly
 to the $2.47 area after the report.	
    Baker Hughes estimates that the number of rigs drilling for
natural gas in the United States will be at 534 by the end of
2012, down 275 for the year.	
	
 (Reporting By Joe Silha, Eileen Houlihan and Selam
Gebrekidan;editing by Sofina Mirza-Reid)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
