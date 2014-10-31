FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 3-U.S. oil drillers cut rigs to lowest since Aug-Baker Hughes
Sections
Featured
Apple revamps its money-making App Store
Technology
Apple revamps its money-making App Store
Can McGahn claim client privilege in Mueller probe?
Commentary
Can McGahn claim client privilege in Mueller probe?
Myanmar's Suu Kyi condemns abuses in Rakhine but rights groups skeptical
United Nations General Assembly
Myanmar's Suu Kyi condemns abuses in Rakhine but rights groups skeptical
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 31, 2014 / 8:15 PM / 3 years ago

UPDATE 3-U.S. oil drillers cut rigs to lowest since Aug-Baker Hughes

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds analyst comment)

By Sam N. Adams

Oct 31 (Reuters) - Energy companies have reduced the number of rigs drilling for oil in the United States to the lowest since August, shifting more rigs in favor of natural gas as crude prices dive, data showed on Friday.

The number of rigs drilling for oil fell by 13 to 1,582 in the latest week, the fourth weekly decline in the past six weeks, according to data from oil services firm Baker Hughes on Friday. Natural gas rigs rose by 14 to 346 rigs, the highest since February, the data show.

“While the oil rig count might be down, we’re cruising along at really high numbers,” said Gene McGillian, a senior analyst at Tradition Energy. “A decline in the numbers isn’t really significant given the number we have operating right now.”

Despite the recent declines, the number of rigs seeking oil is up from 1,376 rigs a year ago and hit a high of 1,609 a few weeks ago, the most since at least 1987.

“Our sense is we’re not going to see those sorts of capital changes immediately unless we see sustained low prices,” said Teri Viswanath, director of natural gas strategy at BNP Paribas.

Oil prices on the New York Mercantile Exchange fell as low as $79.55 per barrel earlier Friday, close to the contract’s 28-month low of $79.44 hit earlier this week.

Horizontal rigs, the type most often used to extract oil or gas from shale, fell by 2 to 1,353. (Reporting by Scott DiSavino, Sam N. Adams; Editing by Phil Berlowitz, Bernard Orr)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.