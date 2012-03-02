UPDATE 1-US natgas drilling rig count at 31-month low

* Natgas rig count at lowest since August 2009 * Gas-directed rig count falls for eighth straight week * Horizontal rig count gains for second weeks * Oil rigs climb to near 25-year high By Joe Silha NEW YORK, March 2 (Reuters) - The number of rigs drilling for natural gas in the United States fell for the eighth straight week this week as producers continued a slow dry gas drilling operations in the face of low prices. The gas-directed rig count slid by 19 to 691, its lowest since August 2009, according to data from Houston-based oil services firm Baker Hughes on Friday. Record-high supplies and weak demand during one of the mildest winters on record helped drive gas prices to 10-year lows in January, prompting several producers to cut back. Chesapeake Energy, the nation's second-largest gas producer, said last week that it had curtailed about 1 billion cubic feet per day of natural gas production. Several other producers including Encana, Canada's largest natural gas producer, recently have said they would shut in some output and/or trim spending in pure dry gas plays. Many traders remain skeptical of gas production cuts, noting planned reductions so far were not enough to tighten a market oversupplied by as much as 3 bcfd, or more than 4 percent. Analysts say it can take months for a slowdown in drilling to translate into lower production, noting the producer shift in spending to higher-value oil and gas liquids plays still produces plenty of associated gas that partly offsets any reductions in pure dry gas operations. Separately, the number of rigs drilling for oil rose by 28 to 1,293, the largest count on Baker Hughes's online record, which covers nearly 25 years. The oil rig count this week is 61 percent higher than levels seen a year ago. U.S. energy firms have heated up their search for oil in unconventional prospects from North Dakota to Texas after shifting their resources away from shale gas. GAS PRICES FAIL TO REACT The gas-directed rig count is down 26 percent since peaking last year at 936 in October. The decline has stirred talk that low gas prices, off nearly a third in the last five months, might finally be forcing producers to slow output. But in a report last week, Bernstein Research said the gas-directed rig count would have to drop to about 600 before they would be comfortable forecasting flat to falling production. Front-month natural gas futures on the New York Mercantile Exchange, which were up 2 cents at $2.483 per mmBtu just before the report was released at 1 p.m. EST (1800 GMT), showed little reaction to the data. The near contract hit a 10-year low of $2.23 in late January, well below the cost of most dry gas output. Gas prices have been weighed down for the past year by record high gas production, primarily from shale. Horizontal rigs, the type most often used to extract oil or gas from shale, gained ground for the second straight week, rising by five to 1,170. The horizontal count hit an all-time high of 1,185 in late January. The share of horizontal rigs drilling for dry gas has fallen sharply over the last two years due to much higher prices for oil and natural gas liquids (NGLs). Horizontals labeled as gas dropped to just 47 percent of the total at the end of last year. That was down from 80 percent just two years prior. While low gas price should attract more demand from utilities and industry, most analysts agree it will be difficult to balance the gas market without more serious production cuts. Most do not see any major slowdown in gas output until late this year, noting the recent slowdown in drilling has not yet been reflected in pipeline flows.