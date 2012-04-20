UPDATE 1-US natgas rig count climbs, only 3rd gain this year

* Gas-directed rig count gains after last week’s 10-year low

* Horizontal rig count rises for first time in 3 weeks

* Oil drilling rigs again climb to 25-year high

By Joe Silha

NEW YORK, April 20 (Reuters) - The number of rigs drilling for natural gas in the United States rose this week for only the third time this year as some producers shrugged off record low prices for the fuel that have crimped profits and forced a slowdown in gas drilling this year.

The gas-directed rig count gained seven this week to 631 after slipping last week to its lowest in 10 years, data from Houston-based oil services firm Baker Hughes showed Friday.

The count had risen in only three of the first 16 weeks of the year.

One of the mildest winters on record cut gas demand sharply and built up a huge inventory surplus that pushed prices lower this year. Front-month futures hit another 10-year low of $1.902 per mmBtu on Thursday, a level that has made most dry gas drilling uneconomic.

While low gas prices have helped homeowners and businesses and attracted more demand from utilities and industry, they have been bad news for some dry gas producers that have been forced to sell gas at below cost.

The nearly steady drop in dry gas drilling over the last seven months -- the gas rig count is down a third since peaking at 936 in mid-October -- has raised expectations that producers were finally getting serious about stemming the flood of record dry gas supplies.

But rising output from shale has kept production growing.

Horizontal rigs, the type most often used to extract oil or gas from shale, rose for the first time in three weeks, climbing 10 to 1,155. The count is not far below the all-time high of 1,185 hit in late January.

OIL DRILLING HITS NEW HIGH

The number of U.S. rigs drilling for oil rose to a fresh 25-year high of 1,337 this week, Baker Hughes data showed.

There were 46 percent more rigs drilling for oil this week, compared with a year earlier, the data shows.

Energy companies have shifted spending away from dry gas to more lucrative hydrocarbons like oil and liquids-rich gas.

GAS PRICES

Front-month natural gas futures on the New York Mercantile Exchange, which were up 2.2 cents at $1.929 per mmBtu just before the report was released at 1 p.m. EDT (1700 GMT), showed little reaction to the Baker Hughes data.

Companies such as Chesapeake, the country’s second-largest gas producer and Encana, Canada’s largest, have said they will shut in some gas output or trim spending in pure dry gas plays due to the price slide this year.

But the announced reductions so far total just over 1 billion cubic feet per day, or about 1.5 percent of estimated annual production, not enough to tighten a market saddled with record supplies.

Gas prices have fallen about 35 percent so far in 2012, and more losses are expected without more cuts in supply.

The share of horizontal rigs drilling for dry gas is down to about 38 percent from 78 percent just two years ago, but the drop has not been reflected in output, which is still estimated to be running at or near record highs.

Analysts note that the producer focus on more profitable oil and gas liquids plays still produces plenty of associated gas that ends up in the market after processing.

U.S. Energy Information Administration data last week offered little hope for bulls, with the agency sharply raising its estimate for marketed gas production this year for a third straight month.

EIA expects 2012 gas output to climb by 3 billion cubic feet per day, or 4.5 percent, to a record 69.22 bcfd, up from its March outlook that had output this year at 67.91 bcf daily.

Most analysts do not expect any major slowdown in gas output until later this year.