FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-US oil drillers add rigs despite low prices -Baker Hughes
Sections
Featured
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
Politics
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
World
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
Today in Sports
Reuters Pictures
Today in Sports
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
December 5, 2014 / 6:55 PM / 3 years ago

UPDATE 1-US oil drillers add rigs despite low prices -Baker Hughes

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(New throughout, adds oil prices and analyst views)

Dec 5 (Reuters) - Energy companies added more oil drilling rigs in the United States this week despite a 40 percent slump in crude prices since June, data showed on Friday.

Energy traders have been watching the rig data closely to see if the price drop has begun to prompt oil drillers to cut back sharply on the number of rigs, which hit a record in October.

U.S. crude oil futures fell as low as $63.72 per barrel earlier this week, the lowest in five years.

The number of rigs drilling for oil increased by three to 1,575 in the week to Dec. 5, after losing two in the prior week, according to data from oil services firm Baker Hughes.

The number of rigs has declined in five of the last eight weeks since hitting a record high of 1,609 in mid October. But the number remains up more than 200 from a year ago, when there were 1,397 rigs seeking oil.

Citing the year-to-year increase, analysts have said there was not enough evidence to call recent declines a pattern.

This week, drillers added the most oil rigs in the Granite Wash in Texas and Oklahoma, while removing some rigs from the Cana Woodford in Oklahoma, Eagle Ford in South Texas, and Williston in North Dakota and Montana, according to the data.

The number of rigs drilling for gas in the United States remained unchanged at 344. That is down from 375 a year ago and was well below the all-time high of 1,606 set in 2008.

Horizontal rigs, the type most often used to extract oil or gas from shale, fell by three to 1,368. Horizontal rigs peaked at 1,372 a couple weeks ago. (Reporting by Scott DiSavino; Editing by David Gregorio)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.