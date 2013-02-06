FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Spectra Louisiana Bobcat natgas storage plans outages Feb 14-27
February 6, 2013 / 5:50 PM / in 5 years

Spectra Louisiana Bobcat natgas storage plans outages Feb 14-27

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Feb 6 (Reuters) - Spectra Energy’s Bobcat salt cavern natural gas storage facility in Louisiana will shut for a series of outages starting Feb. 14 and continuing through Feb. 27, the company said in a website posting on Wednesday.

During the outages, restrictions on some interruptible and secondary firm injections and/or withdrawals from the facility may be required, the posting said.

Interruptible or secondary customers typically pay less for services with the understanding that service may be cut during periods of peak demand.

The Bobcat gas storage facility is located in St. Landry Parish, Louisiana.

Its 18 billion cubic feet of working natural gas storage connects with Spectra’s Texas Eastern natural gas pipeline system and four other major pipelines to reach a variety of U.S. natural gas markets in the eastern half of the country.

Future development of the area could provide for up to 46 bcf of storage, Spectra said.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
