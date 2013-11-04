FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Williams adds more Marcellus gas into service in U.S. Northeast
November 4, 2013 / 6:35 PM / 4 years ago

Williams adds more Marcellus gas into service in U.S. Northeast

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

NEW YORK, Nov 4 (Reuters) - Williams Partners LP on Monday said the remaining natural gas supply on its Transco Northeast Supply Link entered service on Friday, bringing additional gas from the Marcellus Shale to market.

The Williams line is the fourth in the region that entered service on Friday, with Spectra Energy and Kinder Morgan Energy Partners both announcing new pipelines and upgrades that are expected to temper Northeast natural gas prices this winter.

Williams said in its statement that half the capacity on the 250,000 dekatherm per day (250 million cubic feet per day) line began service three months ahead of schedule in response to customer demand.

The project marks the first major expansion of the Transco natural gas pipeline designed specifically to connect Marcellus supply with Northeast markets.

The $390 million project helps deliver enough natural gas to heat about 1 million homes, the company said.

The 10,200-mile Transco pipeline provides natural gas transportation and storage services for markets throughout the Northeast and Southeast, including major markets in New York City, Philadelphia, Washington D.C., Charlotte and Atlanta.

The expansion pushes Transco’s total system capacity past 10 billion cubic feet per day, enough gas to serve more than 42 million homes.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
