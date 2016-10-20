Suit seeks to overturn New York nuclear power plant subsidies

A group of electrical power companies have filed a federal lawsuit challenging a state commission's plan to provide subsidies to four nuclear power plants as a means of reducing air pollution.

In the complaint filed in U.S. District Court in Manhattan on Wednesday, the plaintiffs claimed the New York Public Service Commission's plan will depress wholesale electricity prices in the short term but ultimately force non-subsidized generators from the market and raise energy prices for consumers.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2dStnA7