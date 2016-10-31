FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
U.S. can issue drilling permits during environmental review - 10th Circuit
October 31, 2016 / 12:01 PM / 10 months ago

U.S. can issue drilling permits during environmental review - 10th Circuit

David Bailey

1 Min Read

A U.S. appeals court has denied a petition from environmental groups to temporarily block U.S. issuance of permits for oil and gas drilling on federal lands in New Mexico over alleged violations of environmental laws.

The Navajo community group Dine Citizens Against Ruining Our Environment, San Juan Citizens Alliance, WildEarth Guardians and Natural Resources Defense Council had asked the 10th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals to block drilling from starting on 142 permits approved by the U.S. Bureau of Land Management on federal lands in New Mexico.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2eehcQM

