Court denies bid for more nuclear fuel environmental impact study
June 6, 2016 / 12:56 PM / a year ago

Court denies bid for more nuclear fuel environmental impact study

David Bailey

1 Min Read

A generic environmental impact statement the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission prepared for disposal of spent nuclear fuel at power plants was sufficient under the National Environmental Policy Act, a federal appeals court ruled on Friday.

Four states including New York, the Prairie Island Indian Community in Minnesota, the Natural Resources Defense Council and other environmental groups argued the generic statement, which did not take into account conditions at individual plants, violated the National Environmental Policy Act.

