Japan-France alliance to build Turkey's second nuke plant -Nikkei

May 1 (Reuters) - A Japanese-French alliance led by Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd. and French firm Areva will build Turkey’s second nuclear power plant, Turkish Prime Minister Recep Tayyip Erdogan told The Nikkei newspaper on Tuesday.

Erdogan and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe will sign an agreement on the 2 trillion yen ($21 billion) Sinop project on Friday during a visit by Abe to Turkey, the Japanese daily reported.

Turkey’s energy minister Taner Yildiz said on Monday that Ankara will announce by the weekend which country will construct its second nuclear power station, at a site on the Black Sea.

The new plant is seen having a capacity of around 4,500-5,000 megawatts (MW), Turkish government sources have told Reuters. ($1 = 97.3450 Japanese yen) (Reporting by Ashutosh Pandey in Bangalore; Editing by Rodney Joyce)