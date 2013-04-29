FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Turkey to say by weekend which country will build its 2nd nuclear plant
April 29, 2013

Turkey to say by weekend which country will build its 2nd nuclear plant

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ANKARA, April 29 (Reuters) - Turkey's energy minister said Ankara will announce by the weekend which country will construct its second nuclear power station, a project expected to cost around $22 billion.

"We are about to finalise the agreement for construction of the second power plant. China and Japan are the front runners," Taner Yildiz told reporters on Monday.

Japan based Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd, the world's biggest builder of nuclear reactors, is expected to be chosen to build the plant, according to Turkish government sources.

