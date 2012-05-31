Norway wants pension funds to finance oil industry

* Offshore capex to rise from $14.4 to $22.3 bln next year

* Banks don’t have the capital to finance offshore requirements

By Henning Gloystein

OSLO, May 31 (Reuters) - The Norwegian government hopes to encourage pension funds to finance its oil and gas industry as banks fail to provide the necessary funding for expansion, its Guarantee Institute for Export Credits (GIEK) said.

The agency is targeting pension funds for investment in the offshore oil and gas export sector at a time that the euro zone debt crisis and tighter financial regulation mean that banks are not able to provide enough funding.

“Since the banks cannot perform the role they used to, we are looking for alternatives, and we hope that pension funds will join us and help finance the Norwegian oil and gas export industry,” Wenche Nistad, GIEK managing director, said on Thursday at a conference.

GIEK promotes investment and the export of Norwegian goods and services by helping companies secure competitive loans and by taking on some of the investment risk.

Swedish bank Nordea said it expected capital expenditure for offshore drilling and support vessels to rise to $22.3 billion in 2013 from $14.4 billion this year before falling back to $14.6 billion in 2014.

“There is not enough money in the banks to fund the capex requirements in the offshore exploration and production (E&P) sector,” Magnus Piene, global head of offshore at Norway’s DNB bank, said at the conference.

“We will have a difficult situation for many years,” he added.

To further address the investment gap, the Norwegian government has set up Export Credit Norway, a central-bank funded government body that will offer loans for developing Norway’s oil and gas export products.

Oslo-based Export Credit Norway, which will start operating on July 1, will have a lending balance of $4 billion by the end of the year and $8-10 billion by the end of 2013.

Its director of lending, Olav Einar Rygg, said it was offering a 2.63 percent interest rate on 12-year dollar-denominated loans.

Oil and gas consultancy Rystad Energy said it expected global E&P expenditure to grow by an annual average of 7 percent to $800 billion until 2030.

“To meet demand, we need to double the global floating oil drilling fleet from 250 units today to 500 in 2020,” Rystad Energy Managing Partner Jarand Rystad said.

Energy demand will peak, however, towards the middle of the century when the global population peaks at around 10 billion, reducing long-term capex requirements in the energy sector, he added.

“The key driver now, China, will peak in the 2020s, and India will peak in the 2060s, so with a peaking population and increased energy efficiency, energy consumption will flatten out,” Rystad said.

“So the good news for the global economy is that there will be no energy crisis this century.” (editing by Jane Baird)