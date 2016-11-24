6th Circuit upholds dismissal of challenge to Ohio land used for fracking

A U.S. appeals court has upheld dismissal of a whistleblower lawsuit brought by Ohio residents who argued a watershed district improperly granted leases for oil and gas exploration on land deeded to it by the federal government for flood control.

The three residents, who oppose hydraulic fracturing, argued the Muskingum Watershed Conservancy District's sale of the lease rights to private companies violated a 1949 deed and required the property to revert back to the federal government.

