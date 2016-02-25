FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
6th Circuit reverses dismissal of Columbia Gas suit in Ohio
February 25, 2016 / 11:32 PM / 2 years ago

6th Circuit reverses dismissal of Columbia Gas suit in Ohio

David Bailey

1 Min Read

A federal judge was wrong to dismiss a trespass lawsuit by homeowners in northern Ohio against natural gas utility Columbia Gas Transmission, since their claims may not be covered by a similar case seeking class action status in another district, a U.S. appeals court has ruled.

Nearly 40 homeowners in Medina, Ohio, a city near Cleveland, filed a lawsuit in 2014 in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Ohio against Columbia for storing natural gas under their property without compensation.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1WMqbWk

