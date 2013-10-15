North Dakota oil production could hit 1 mln bpd by end 2013

NEW YORK, Oct 15 (Reuters) - Oil production from North Dakota, home to the prolific Bakken formation, could hit 1 million barrels per day (bpd) as early as at the end of this year, the head of the state’s Mineral Resources Department said on Tuesday.

Data issued on Tuesday showed production in the state exceeded 900,000 bpd in August, a new all-time high. Lynn Helms, head of the department, said that was a quick increase from around 800,000 bpd in May.

“That tells us that at the end of this year or very early next year we will see 1 million barrels,” he said.