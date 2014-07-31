FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Brent, U.S. crude futures plunge on extended Coffeyville refinery outage
Sections
Featured
Search for survivors in Mexico City school
Mexico earthquake
Search for survivors in Mexico City school
Red tape tangles up visas for skilled workers
IMMIGRATION policy
Red tape tangles up visas for skilled workers
As Apple slows, fast-moving Chinese rivals gain
Technology
As Apple slows, fast-moving Chinese rivals gain
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Energy
July 31, 2014 / 4:55 PM / 3 years ago

Brent, U.S. crude futures plunge on extended Coffeyville refinery outage

Anna Louie Sussman

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, July 31 (Reuters) - U.S. crude oil futures plunged by nearly $2 and Brent crude oil futures fell by more than $1 per barrel on news that the 115,000-barrel-per-day Coffeyville, Kansas, refinery could be down for four weeks following a July 29 fire.

CVR Refining said on Thursday that its Coffeyville refinery could be down four weeks after the fire in the facilities isomerization unit. The Coffeyville refinery receives supplies from the Cushing, Oklahoma, delivery hub.

“If refinery runs pull back, we will see rebounds in crude stocks,” said Phil Flynn, analyst at the Price Futures Group in Chicago. (Reporting by Anna Louie Sussman)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.