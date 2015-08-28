FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. oil drillers add rigs for the 6th week in a row -Baker Hughes
August 28, 2015 / 5:15 PM / 2 years ago

U.S. oil drillers add rigs for the 6th week in a row -Baker Hughes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Aug 28 (Reuters) - U.S. energy firms added one oil rig this week, the sixth consecutive week of increases even as U.S. oil prices flirted with 6-1/2-year lows, signaling further pressure on a market awash with crude.

Reflecting plans announced in May and June, when U.S. crude futures averaged $60 a barrel, drillers added one oil rig in the week ending on Aug. 28, bringing the total count up to 675, the highest since early May, oil services company Baker Hughes Inc said on Friday in its closely followed report.

Reporting By Jarrett Renshaw

