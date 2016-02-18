FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Sierra Club sues over Oklahoma earthquake risk
Sections
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
LIFE
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
COMMENTARY
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Westlaw News
February 18, 2016 / 12:22 AM / 2 years ago

Sierra Club sues over Oklahoma earthquake risk

David Bailey

1 Min Read

The conservation group Sierra Club has filed a lawsuit seeking to limit the volume of wastewater companies may inject into the ground in western Oklahoma, citing a connection to an increase in the number and severity of earthquakes in the region.

Filed Tuesday, just three days after the third-strongest earthquake in state history, the lawsuit seeks immediate reduction in wastewater injections into deep wells used to dispose of byproducts from oil and gas drilling and extraction.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1oL5EGY

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.