Sierra Club sues over Oklahoma earthquake risk

The conservation group Sierra Club has filed a lawsuit seeking to limit the volume of wastewater companies may inject into the ground in western Oklahoma, citing a connection to an increase in the number and severity of earthquakes in the region.

Filed Tuesday, just three days after the third-strongest earthquake in state history, the lawsuit seeks immediate reduction in wastewater injections into deep wells used to dispose of byproducts from oil and gas drilling and extraction.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1oL5EGY