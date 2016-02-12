FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Green group asks regulator to order Peabody cleanup guarantees
February 12, 2016 / 1:08 AM / 2 years ago

Green group asks regulator to order Peabody cleanup guarantees

David Bailey

1 Min Read

A conservation group has asked federal regulators to order mining company Peabody Energy to stop extracting coal unless it secures more than $1 billion in guarantees to cover cleanup costs at its Colorado, New Mexico and Wyoming mines.

WildEarth Guardians asked the U.S. Office of Surface Mining Reclamation and Enforcement (OSMRE) to determine whether Peabody, which is facing difficult economic conditions, meets the requirements to continue self-bonding for mine cleanup costs.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1mvJ1ET

