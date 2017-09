WARSAW, Nov 7 (Reuters) - Third-quarter net profit at Poland’s largest gas distributor PGNiG fell by 6 percent due to higher taxes and costs of foreign-denominated debt in the face of the weaker zloty, coming in above market expectations, the group said on Friday.

The state-run blue-chip reported a bottom line of 616 million zlotys ($181 million), compared to 578 million expected in a Reuters analysts poll. (1 US dollar = 3.4096 Polish zloty) (Reporting by Adrian Krajewski)