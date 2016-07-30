Tribe challenges federal approval of Dakota Access Pipeline

A Native American group has accused the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers of violating historic preservation and environmental laws when it approved an 1,100 mile pipeline that would cross just north of its reservation in North Dakota.

The Standing Rock Sioux Tribe said in its lawsuit the Dakota Access Pipeline would leave it vulnerable to contamination from oil spills and damage historic and culturally significant sites in violation of the National Historic Preservation Act and National Environmental Policy Act.

