3rd Circuit denies challenges to state pipeline expansion approvals

A U.S. appeals court has denied petitions filed by four environmental groups challenging permits issued by New Jersey and Pennsylvania for the expansion of a natural gas pipeline.

The states did not act arbitrarily or capriciously in issuing the permits needed for Transcontinental Gas Pipe Line Co to expand its connections between gas wells in central Pennsylvania with its main pipeline running from Texas to New York City, the 3rd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ruled on Monday.

