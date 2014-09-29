FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Transcanada reduces flow on ANR gas pipeline after rupture
#Market News
September 29, 2014 / 10:10 PM / 3 years ago

Transcanada reduces flow on ANR gas pipeline after rupture

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 29 (Reuters) - Transcanada has declared force majeure on its ANR natural gas pipeline after a rupture in Michigan last week caused a loss in pressure and reduced supplies to customers, it said in a notice on Monday.

The cause of the leak in Benton Harbor in southwest Michigan on Sept. 16 is unknown and Transcanada is investigating, a company spokeswoman said. It is not clear when the pipeline will return to full service.

The Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration (PHMSA) issued a corrective action order last week ordering Transcanada to restrict flows following the incident.

“We will continue to operate at a reduced pipeline capacity and we are working on ways to minimize any potential impact to customers,” she said.

Deliveries have been reduced on three sections of the ANR pipeline, the affected portion of which can carry 1.6 billion cubic feet per day of gas. (Reporting By Arpan Daniel Varghese in Bangalore and Edward McAllister in New York; Editing by Bernard Orr)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
