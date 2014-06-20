FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Seaway pipeline resumes operations after four-day maintenance
June 20, 2014 / 3:27 PM / 3 years ago

Seaway pipeline resumes operations after four-day maintenance

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, June 20 (Reuters) - Operations on the Seaway Crude Pipeline resumed June 20 following four-day maintenance, according to a notice on its website.

The pipeline continues to perform as expected with no restrictions on volumes from Cushing, the notice said. It added that daily throughput will fluctuate depending on shipper nominations of crude oil and their capacity on delivery points owned by third parties.

Seaway Pipeline is a joint venture between Enterprise Products Partners L.P. N> and Enbridge Inc..

Reporting By Catherine Ngai, Editing by Franklin Paul

