Platts' Montepeque to leave firm by end of year - sources
#Market News
May 6, 2015 / 1:46 AM / 2 years ago

Platts' Montepeque to leave firm by end of year - sources

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SINGAPORE, May 6 (Reuters) - The influential global director of market reporting at price reporting agency (PRA) Platts, Jorge Montepeque, is leaving the company at the end of the year, several sources with knowledge of the matter said on Wednesday.

Platts, part of McGraw Hill Financials Inc, and other smaller rivals like privately held Argus Media and ICIS, a unit of Reed Elsevier, provide clients with commodity prices assessed by reporters from market sources like traders in opaque energy markets.

Montepeque, who has led Platts’ oil pricing since 2002, is seen as the most influential person in the oil price assessment industry.

Several sources within the firm told Reuters he would be leaving at the end of the year.

The reasons for his departure could not be established and Platts was not immediately available for comment on the issue.

Price assessments are used as benchmarks to settle physical and derivative oil deals worth billions of dollars.

Platts competes with Thomson Reuters in providing news and information to the energy markets. (Reporting by Jessica Jaganathan and Henning Gloystein)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
