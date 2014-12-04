FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
EBRD may grant Polenergia 119 mln euro loan for wind farm projects
December 4, 2014 / 5:46 PM / 3 years ago

EBRD may grant Polenergia 119 mln euro loan for wind farm projects

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WARSAW, Dec 4 (Reuters) - The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development said it is considering granting a 119 million euro ($148 million) loan to Poland’s largest private utility Polenergia to develop several wind farm projects.

The European Union’s investment arm said the wind farm projects would have a total capacity of 206 megawatts.

Earlier this year, the bank said that in the coming years it could invest up to 600 million euros annually in Poland’s renewables, as the EU tries to curb the country’s coal consumption.

1 US dollar = 0.8044 euro Reporting by Wiktor Szary. Editing by Jane Merriman

