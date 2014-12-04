EBRD may grant Polenergia 119 mln euro loan for wind farm projects

WARSAW, Dec 4 (Reuters) - The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development said it is considering granting a 119 million euro ($148 million) loan to Poland’s largest private utility Polenergia to develop several wind farm projects.

The European Union’s investment arm said the wind farm projects would have a total capacity of 206 megawatts.

Earlier this year, the bank said that in the coming years it could invest up to 600 million euros annually in Poland’s renewables, as the EU tries to curb the country’s coal consumption.