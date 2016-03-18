Dept. of Transportation seeks dismissal of challenge to brake rule

The U.S. Department of Transportation has asked an appeals court to dismiss a challenge to a rule requiring train cars carrying highly combustible crude oil to have special electronic braking systems by 2021.

Industry groups led by the American Petroleum Institute, the Union Pacific Railroad and two rail trade groups are challenging a Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration rule mandating electronically controlled pneumatic (ECP) braking systems and imposing operational requirements and limits on trains not meeting the braking requirements by 2021.

