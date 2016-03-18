FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Dept. of Transportation seeks dismissal of challenge to brake rule
March 18, 2016 / 9:11 PM / a year ago

Dept. of Transportation seeks dismissal of challenge to brake rule

David Bailey

1 Min Read

The U.S. Department of Transportation has asked an appeals court to dismiss a challenge to a rule requiring train cars carrying highly combustible crude oil to have special electronic braking systems by 2021.

Industry groups led by the American Petroleum Institute, the Union Pacific Railroad and two rail trade groups are challenging a Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration rule mandating electronically controlled pneumatic (ECP) braking systems and imposing operational requirements and limits on trains not meeting the braking requirements by 2021.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1RpRxDG

