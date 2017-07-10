July 9 The following is a list of refinery incidents reported in the United
States on July 7-9:
* Exxon reports flaring at Beaumont, Texas refinery- community line
* Exxon Baytown refinery HCU overhaul to finish in Aug -sources
* Valero begins gasoline unit repairs at Memphis refinery -sources
* Exxon's Beaumont, Texas refinery plans weekend HCU restart: sources
REFINERY INCIDENTS: (LISTED BY REGION, WITH MOST RECENT INCIDENTS FIRST)
Company Location Capacity* Timing Reason/Notes Unit Cap Link
EAST COAST:
PHILLIPS 66 Bayway, NJ 241 June 23 Flange leak
June 23 No planned work underway
PES Philadelphia,PA 310 June 23 Unit startup
PES Philadelphia,PA 310 June 22 Emissions
June 20 865 distillate hydrotreater shut
PES Philadelphia,PA 335 June 16 FCCU emissions
PHILLIPS 66 Bayway, NJ 238 June 13 Restart of SRUs after trip
PHILLIPS 66 Bayway, NJ 238 June 7 Planned work under way
MONROE ENERGY Trainer, PA 190 June 5 Refinery wide shutdown in 2018
MONROE ENERGY Trainer, PA 190 June 1 Alky unit shutdown
PES Philadelphia,PA 335 May 26 Restart of DHT
May 18 Crude unit start-up on May 16
May 12 Cuts production on crude unit
at Point Breeze
May 12 Unit 231 restart on May 7
May 2 Flange fire put out at Point Breeze
PES Philadelphia,PA 335 April 29 Power interruption at Girard Point
PBF Delaware City 182.2 April 28 Unit malfunction
PES Philadelphia,PA 335 April 28 Unit startup
April 21 Unit startup
PBF Delaware City 182.2 April 18 FCC restart next week
PES Philadelphia,PA 335 April 5 Unit startup
PHILLIPS 66 Bayway, NJ 238 April 3 Normal ops after weekend fire
April 3 Crude unit restarted
GULF COAST:
EXXON Beaumont 363.30 July 9 Flaring
July 7 HCU weekend restart
July 6 Electrical substation trip
EXXON Baytown, TX 560.50 July 7 HCU work to finish in August
MOTIVA Port Arthur 603 July 6 Hydrocracker restarted
EXXON Beaumont 363.30 June 6 Hydrocracker shut for repairs
SHELL Convent, LA 227.6 July 6 Units restart near end
VALERO Port Arthur,TX 335 July 5 Hydrotreater returned to production
SHELL Convent, LA 227.6 July 5 FCCU, alky units restart
MOTIVA Port Arthur 603 July 5 FCCU production rates cut
TOTAL Port Arthur, TX 222.5 July 3 Compressor trip
ALON Big Spring 70 June 30 Diesel hydrotreater shut
TOTAL Port Arthur, TX 222.5 June 28 Sulfur unit startup
EXXON Beaumont 363.30 June 26 Flaring
TOTAL Port Arthur, TX 222.5 June 26 Ops normal after malfunction
June 25 Weather related malfunction
EXXON Beaumont 363.30 June 25 FCCU shutdown
PHILLIPS 66 BORGER, TX 146 June 23 Process upset
June 23 No planned work
EXXON Baytown, TX 560.50 June 23 Pipe repair, minimal impact
SHELL Deer Park, TX 285.5 June 20 Process unit upset
EXXON Baton Rouge, LA 502.5 June 20 Likely to restart CDU after repairs
DELEK Tyler, TX 60 June 16 Boiler emissions
TOTAL Port Arthur, TX 222.5 June 16 Prouction reduced
MOTIVA Port Arthur 603 June 16 Hydrotreater to be back by Wed
VALERO McKee, TX 168 June 16 FCCU snag
SHELL Norco, LA 238 June 16 Crude unit, HCU work on schedule
VALERO Sunray,TX 168 June 15 Gasoline unit out of production
MOTIVA Port Arthur 603 June 15 Cuts back HTU for repair
SHELL Norco, LA 238 June 14 Crude unit, HCU shut for overhaul
EXXON Baytown, TX 560.50 June 13 HCU overhaul
Planned work underway
Operations normal
EXXON Baytown, TX 560.50 June 12 Planned FCCU overhaul completion
VALERO Meraux, LA 125 June 12 Ops normal after upset
VALERO McKee, TX 168 June 11 Instrumentation failure, emissions
SHELL Deer Park, TX 285.5 June 11 Onsite leak
VALERO McKee, TX 168 June 9 Wet gas compressor snag
SHELL Deer Park, TX 285.5 June 8 Process unit upset
ALON Big Spring 70 June 7 Multiple unit upset
SHELL Deer Park, TX 285.5 June 7 Release onsite
SHELL Convent, LA 235 June 7 Ups output on ULSD hydrotreater
June 7 Maintenance under way
June 7 To restart hydrotreater furnace
MOTIVA Port Arthur 603 June 7 HCU back to normal ops
LYONDELL Houston, TX 263.8 June 5 Units back after malfunction
Problems at offsite facility
Flaring
SHELL Deer Park, TX 285.5 June 5 Process unit startup underway
SHELL Deer Park, TX 285.5 June 1 No impact from onsite leak
Leak onsite
FLINT HILLS Corpus Christi 295.6 June 1 Sulfolane unit shutdown
EXXON Baton Rouge, LA 502.5 May 31 Coker overhaul complete
CITGO Corpus Christi,TX 157.5 May 30 FCCU upset, power blip
SHELL Convent, LA 235 May 30 Isomerization unit restart
VALERO Port Arthur,TX 335 May 30 Hydrotreater overhaul from June
PHILLIPS 66 Alliance, LA 247 May 30 No planned work underway
PHILLIPS 66 Sweeny, TX 247 June 2 No planned work underway
June 2 Transformer trip
May 30 CDU, FCCU overhaul in 2018-19
VALERO Sunray,TX 168 May 30 FCCU, alky unit overhaul from Sept.
MARATHON Galveston Bay,TX 459 June 6 Hydrotreater restart
May 29 Unit upset
ALON Big Spring 70 May 26 Propane deasphalting unit shut
TOTAL Port Arthur, TX 222.5 May 26 Emissions from unit 871
EXXON Baytown, TX 560.50 June 6 Caustic oxidation unit emissions
June 2 FCCU emissions
May 26 Compressor shutdown
CITGO Corpus Christi,TX 157.5 May 25 CDU restart complete
EXXON Baytown, TX 560.50 May 25 Compressor trip
SHELL Convent, LA 235 May 25 Completes alky unit restart
VALERO Corpus Christi,TX 293 May 25 Process unit trip
SHELL Convent, LA 235 May 24 Preparing alky unit restart
SHELL Convent, LA 235 May 23 Hydrocracker completes restart
TOTAL Port Arthur, TX 222.5 May 23 Shuts residual unit after fire
CALUMET San Antonio, TX 16.8 May 22 Refinery shut down
TOTAL Port Arthur, TX 222.5 May 22 Ops nomal after upset
VALERO Port Arthur,TX 335 May 19 Process unit upset
SHELL Convent, LA 235 May 19 To restart HCU on Tuesday night
CITGO Corpus Christi,TX 157.5 May 19 Unit repairs continue
EXXON Baton Rouge, LA 502.5 May 18 Returns CDU to full production
CITGO Corpus Christi,TX 157.5 May 18 Repairing gasoline unit
Shell Convent, LA 235 May 17 Restarting HCU expected to
resume production early next week
FLINT HILLS Corpus Christi 290 May 16 SRU upset at west plant
PHILLIPS 66 BORGER, TX 146 May 16 SRU snag, equipment restarted
CITGO Corpus Christi,TX 157.5 May 16 FCCU shut after leak
Shell Convent, LA 235 May 16 To restart HCU on Tuesday night
EXXON Baton Rouge, LA 502.5 May 16 Boosting crude unit production
TOTAL Port Arthur, TX 222.5 May 15 Completes SRU restarts
MOTIVA Port Arthur 603 May 15 Repairs naphtha complex leak
EXXON Beaumont 344.60 May 15 Restarts large crude unit
Shell Convent, LA 235 May 15 Prepares hydrocracker restart
Repairs to continue at least 2 wks
EXXON Baton Rouge, LA 502.5 May 12 Ops unhurt from severe weather
TOTAL Port Arthur, TX 222.5 May 12 Emissions from Unit 871
Restarting sulfur units
MOTIVA Port Arthur 603 May 12 Working to stop hydrogen leak
FLINT HILLS Corpus Christi 290 May 9 HCU shutdown
PHILLIPS 66 BORGER, TX 146 May 8 FCCU ESP work underway
TOTAL Port Arthur, TX 222.5 May 5 Restarting coking unit
EXXON Baton Rouge, LA 502.5 May 5 Extends work at crude unit
VALERO Port Arthur,TX 335 May 5 Gasoline unit increasing production
SHELL Deer Park, TX 285.5 May 5 Flaring due to process unit upset
VALERO Port Arthur,TX 335 May 4 Gasoline unit remains shut
Shell Convent, LA 235 May 4 HCU to resume output over weekend
SHELL Deer Park, TX 285.5 May 4 All-clear issued after unit upset
May 4 Process unit upset
MOTIVA Port Arthur 603 May 4 To boost HCU production over weekend
CITGO Corpus Christi,TX 157.5 May 4 Unit restarted after malfunction
EXXON Beaumont 344.60 May 1 Coker back
MOTIVA Port Arthur 603 April 28 Hydrocracker to run at reduced
rates through weekend
PHILLIPS 66 Lake Charles, LA 260 April 28 Developing new isomerization unit
MARATHON Galveston Bay,TX 451 April 28 Leak in a tank
EXXON Baton Rouge, LA 502.5 April 25 Flaring due to operational issue
Crude unit shut for work
ALON Big Spring 70 April 25 HDS shut for repairs after leak
SHELL Deer Park, TX 285.5 April 25 Restarting hydrocracker
PETROBRAS Pasadena, TX 112.2 April 25 Operating at planned rates
April 24 Reformer shutdown
CITGO Corpus Christi,TX 157.5 April 24 FCCU back in production
VALERO Corpus Christi,TX 293 April 23 Upset at Complex 7
EXXON Beaumont, TX 344.60 April 22 Large CDU to resume production
by early May
April 21 May finish coker work next week
CITGO Corpus Christi,TX 157.5 April 24 ESP shutdown on April 22
MOTIVA Norco, LA 238 April 20 Hydrocracker restart completed
EXXON Beaumont, TX 344.60 April 20 Boiler restarted after trip
MARATHON Galveston Bay,TX 451 April 20 Ultracracker 3 HCU overhaul in 2018
PHILLIPS 66 BORGER, TX 146 April 20 No planned work underway
PHILLIPS 66 BORGER, TX 146 April 19 SRU emissions, equipment restart
PETROBRAS Pasadena, TX 112.2 April 19 Ops normal
SHELL Deer Park, TX 285.5 April 18 Oil sheen contained
TOTAL Port Arthur, TX 222.5 April 18 Overhaul of cogen, SRUs, DHT units
April 18 Leak during planned unit shutdown
MOTIVA Norco, LA 238 April 18 Repairing shut hydrocracker
PETROBRAS Pasadena, TX 112.2 April 17 All clear
April 17 Ops normal
April 17 Process unit upsets
MOTIVA Norco, LA 238 April 17 Hit by CDU fire, HCU outage
April 17 Crude unit in production after fire
April 17 Minor repairs underway
after small incident
April 17 All clear after fire
April 17 Fire, no injuries
April 17 Hydrocracker shut for repair
MOTIVA Convent, LA 235 April 17 Hydrocracker shut into July
VALERO Port Arthur,TX 335 April 12 Restarting hydrocracker
April 12 Process unit upset on April 11
PHILLIPS 66 BORGER, TX 146 April 12 Process upset
TOTAL Port Arthur, TX 222.5 April 12 Benzene leak stopped, line isolated
VALERO Texas City,TX 225 April 12 Loss of boiler feed water flow
LYONDELL Houston, TX 263.8 April 11 Compressor trip
April 11 Gasoline unit restart complete
PHILLIPS 66 BORGER, TX 146 April 11 Gasoline unit restart
VALERO Three Rivers, TX 79 April 10 Power loss
LYONDELL Houston, TX 263.8 April 7 Gasoline unit return on schedule
VALERO Port Arthur,TX 335 April 7 Gasoline unit malfunction
April 6 Hydrocracker at full output
SHELL Deer Park, TX 285.5 April 8 Leak onsite
EXXON Beaumont, TX 344.60 April 7 Compressor trip
April 7 Hydrocracker shut
VALERO Houston 100 April 6 Planned work
EXXON Baytown, TX 560.5 Arpil 6 Gasoline unit work continues,
HCU restarts
LYONDELL Houston, TX 263.8 April 6 Gasoline unit may resume production
next week
CITGO Corpus Christi,TX 157.5 April 4 SRU shut for 2-week planned work
PETROBRAS Pasadena, TX 112.2 April 4 Process unit upsets
MOTIVA Port Arthur 603 April 4 HCU production cut back
Planned work
VALERO Port Arthur,TX 335 April 3 HCU normal after restart
MOTIVA Convent, LA 235 April 3 HCU restart within 2 weeks
VALERO Houston, TX 100 Jan. 4 New alky unit startup in H1, 2019
TOTAL Port Arthur,TX 225.5 Aug. 23 Delays FCC work until Sept. 2017
MIDCONTINENT:
VALERO Memphis, TN 190 July 7 Gasoline unit repairs
EXXON Joliet, IL 238.6 July 6 Equipment malfunction
VALERO Memphis, TN 190 July 6 Unit repairs may take longer
VALERO Memphis, TN 190 July 5 FCCU shut for repairs
EXXON Joliet, IL 238.6 July 4 FCCU restarted after repairs
EXXON Joliet, IL 238.6 July 3 Production unit restarted
PBF Toledo, OH 80 June 30 Plans large shutdown in March
MARATHON Detroit, MI 130 June 29 To shut crude unit Sept. '18
Husky Energy Lima, OH 155 June 29 Multiple shutdowns late 2018
EXXON Joliet, IL 238.6 June 28 Confirms flaring
CVR ENERGY Coffeyville, Kansas 115 June 25 Process upset
VALERO Ardmore, OK 86 June 24 FCCU emissions
Marathon Robinson, IL 212 June 20 Sulphur plant online after shutdown
EXXON Joliet, IL 238.6 June 20 Confirms leak on production unit
EXXON Joliet, IL 238.6 June 19 Confirms FCCU not shut
BP Whiting, IN 413.5 June 15 Output unaffected
Citgo Lemont, IL 175.9 June 12 Unspecified maintenance shutdown
BP Whiting, IN 413.5 June 12 Ops normal after flaring
CVR ENERGY Coffeyville, Kansas 115 June 11 Emissions, planned work
BP Whiting, IN 413.5 June 5 Production unaffected after flaring
VALERO Memphis, TN 190 May 31 Unaffected by outage in vicinity
Husky Energy Lima, OH 155 May 31 Plant-wide shutdown in Oct-2018
TESORO Mandan, ND 75 May 30 Refinery restart delayed
CVR ENERGY Wynnewood, OK 70 May 22 Oil discharge due to thunderstorm
BP Whiting, IN 413.5 May 18 Ops normal despite flaring
Marathon Catlettsburg,KY 242 May 11 Shuts crude unit
HOLLYFRONTIER El Dorado, KS 138 May 11 Restarts hydrotreater
EXXON Joliet, IL 238.6 May 5 Unit startup
BP Whiting, IN 413.5 May 1 CDU back in production
BP Whiting, IN 413.5 April 28 Four employees injured
CDUs seen back to normal Fri
CVR ENERGY Wynnewood, OK 70 April 19 Malfunction on April 15
WESTERN St. Paul Park, MN 88.9 April 11 Acid leak on Saturday, 5 treated
BP Whiting, IN 413.5 April 6 Crude unit back to normal ops
PHILLIPS 66 Wood River, IL 336 April 4 Planned work
BP Whiting, IN 413.5 April 4 Crude unit back in 24-48 hours
Crude unit (11C CDU) production cut
VALERO Memphis, TN 190 April 3 Production near full capacity
HUSKY ENERGY Lima,OH 155 Dec. 13 5-wk turnaround in Q4, 2017
Citgo Lemont, IL 175.9 Oct. 7 Planned CDU overhaul in 2017
ROCKY MOUNTAINS:
Phillips 66 Billings, MT 59 June 15 No planned work underway
Phillips 66 Billings, MT 59 May 26 Planned work
Phillips 66 Billings, MT 59 April 17 Planned work
WEST COAST
VALERO Benicia, CA 145 July 6 Controlled unit shutdown
VALERO Benicia, CA 145 June 30 Files lawsuit over May outage
TESORO Los Angeles, CA 380 June 28 Minor leak contained
VALERO Wilmington, CA 80.8 June 28 Equipment issue
SHELL Martinez, CA 156.4 June 28 Ops stable after unit upset
TESORO Carson, CA 257.3 June 28 Unplanned flaring
PBF Torrance, CA 151.3 June 28 Restarting several units
PBF Torrance, CA 151.3 June 28 Emissions
PBF Torrance, CA 151.3 June 27 Release
CHEVRON Richmond, CA 245.3 June 26 Shuts heavy hydrocracker
CHEVRON Richmond, CA 245.3 June 26 Unit shutdown H2S leak
CHEVRON Richmond, CA 245.3 June 26 Emissions
PBF Torrance, CA 151.3 June 26 Unplanned flaring
SHELL Martinez, CA 156.4 June 26 Ops normal after unit steam leak
June 26 Unit steam leak
CHEVRON Richmond, CA 245.3 June 25 Unit startup
VALERO Benicia, CA 145 June 23 Flaring
BP Cherry Point, WA 227 June 21 WESP snag, emissions
SHELL Martinez, CA 156.4 June 21 Ops normal after flaring
PBF Torrance, CA 151.3 June 21 Planned flaring
SHELL Puget Sound, WA 145 June 20 SRU trip
BP Cherry Point, WA 225 June 19 Scheduled maintenance
TESORO Martinez, CA 166 June 19 Planned work underway
TESORO Martinez, CA 166 June 18 Boiler trip
VALERO Benicia, CA 145 June 18 Flaring
PBF Torrance, CA 151.3 June 15 Unplanned flaring
SHELL Martinez, CA 156.4 June 15 Process upset
PBF Torrance, CA 151.3 June 14 Planned flaring
PBF Torrance, CA 151.3 June 14 Unplanned flaring
PBF Torrance, CA 151.3 June 13 Hydrotreater shutdown
PBF Torrance, CA 151.3 June 13 Unplanned flaring
SHELL Martinez, CA 156.4 June 10 Unit startup
TESORO Martinez, CA 166 June 10 Flaring
PBF Torrance, CA 151.3 June 9 Unplanned flaring
PBF Torrance, CA 151.3 June 8 Warns of planned flaring
June 8 Unplanned flaring
June 7 Unplanned flaring
June 6 Unplanned flaring
BP Cherry Point, WA 225 June 6 Planned work
CHEVRON Richmond, CA 245.3 June 6 Plant upset
PBF Torrance, CA 151.3 June 5 Equipment trip
Hydro-treater unit snag
Hydrogen plant shutdown
Unplanned flaring
VALERO Benicia, CA 145 May 31 Equipment start-up
BP Cherry Point, WA 225 May 27 Planned work, flaring
BP Cherry Point, WA 225 May 27 Upset, emissions
BP Cherry Point, WA 225 May 19 Upset, emissions
SHELL Puget Sound, WA 145 May 18 Reports shutdown
TESORO Martinez, CA 166 May 18 No off site impact from leak
Leak at exchanger
Unit shut down
PHILLIPS 66 Carson, CA 139 May 18 No planned work underway
May 17 Unplanned flaring, breakdown
VALERO Benicia, CA 145 May 15 Continues to work to restore
ops after outage
PBF Torrance, CA 151.3 May 11 Ops normal after minor fire
Fire outside tank
May 8 Crude unit maintenance
VALERO Benicia, CA 145 May 5 Power outage
SHELL Martinez, CA 156.4 May 4 Compressor upset on April 30
BP Cherry Point, WA 225 April 29 Scheduled maintenance
BP Cherry Point, WA 225 April 28 Hydrocracker shutdown
TESORO Martinez, CA 166 April 25 Refinery operating normally
April 25 Unit startup after work
on April 23
PBF Torrance, CA 151.3 Jan. 4 Plans 2Q turnaround
* In thousands of barrels per day
