Rhode Island sues to recover fuel additive contamination costs

The state of Rhode Island on Tuesday sued 34 gasoline producers and distributors seeking to recover environmental cleanup costs and punitive damages over water and soil contamination caused by a once widely used, now banned fuel additive.

The additive, methyl tertiary butyl ether, or MTBE, was added to gasoline from the 1970s to the mid-2000s, to increase its oxygen content and make it burn more cleanly. The Environmental Protection Agency now considers it to be a potential human carcinogen at high doses.

